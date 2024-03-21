PCBA refutes Guwahati’s high pollution ranking by IQAir

Guwahati, March 21: Following Guwahati's ranking as the second most polluted city in 2023 by IQAir, a Swiss-based Air Quality Technology organisation, the Pollution Control Board, Assam clarified that despite IQAir's report, there is no cause for alarm as the air pollution level in Guwahati is 'absolutely under control'.

The board highlighted its monitoring efforts using advanced Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at four locations across the city. These stations, situated at PCBA HQ at Bamunimaidam, Cotton University, Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, and IIT Guwahati, adhere to approved technology standards by USEPA and the Government of India, with their data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board.

While IQAir reported Guwahati's PM2.5 concentration as high as 105.4 micrograms per cubic meter, surpassing even Delhi, the PCBA refutes these findings, citing government data showing an average air quality index (AQI) of around 52 for both 2022 and 2023.

The board said the matter has been taken up with the Assam government and the Centre. "The poor quality air (as portrayed by the report) would have a far-reaching manifestation in normal life, activities of citizens, health of citizens, which have not been observed anywhere in Guwahati. PCBA requests Guwahati citizens to carry on with their normal activities without any fear and dismiss such unscientific and absurd reports," said the PCBA statement issued by Shantanu Kumar Dutta, a member secretary.

