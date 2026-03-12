Pawan Khera allegedly contacted militants to sway polls; FIRs filed: Assam CM

Guwahati, Mar 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, said 3-4 FIRs have been registered against senior Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly trying to contact militant groups to influence election results.

Sarma levelled the allegations a day after the Congress spokesperson asserted that the Chief Minister would be lodged in jail within weeks after the election results are out due to his alleged corruption.

"There are 3-4 cases already registered against Pawan Khera for trying to contact some militant organisations in Assam to influence election results," Sarma told the press, adding that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"So, you will know after the election who will end up in jail. I think that Pawan Khera's final address will be in Assam jail," Sarma asserted.

No immediate comment could be obtained from the All India Congress Committee Media and Communications Chairman.

Earlier, Khera on Wednesday had alleged that the BJP and its government work only for their own interests, and that ministers, including the Chief Minister, prioritise the interests of their families above all else.

"No one can save Himanta Biswa Sarma after the elections, not even his masters sitting in Delhi. After the Assam assembly results are declared, he will be behind bars within weeks," he had claimed.

Khera expressed confidence that under the leadership of APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress and its allies will form the next government in the state and establish a 'new Assam model'.

The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies are expected to take place in April this year. This will be the first assembly polls after the delimitation exercise, which was carried out in 2023.

PTI