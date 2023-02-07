Pawan Hans Limited to launch chopper services on six routes in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 7:With an aim to enhance connectivity in the Northeast region, National helicopter carrier Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL) is all set to launch its services on six routes in Assam on February 8.

Notably, all these routes will be launched under the regional air connectivity scheme Regional Connectivity Scheme- -Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (RCS-UDAN).

As per an official statement in the first phase RCS UDAN services will provide connectivity on the “Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh” network.

Furthermore, the services will be available three days a week i.e. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in each sector.

PHL has been awarded 86 routes under the RCS UDAN scheme in six states. Subsequently, the services will be operationalised in Arunachal Pradesh.



