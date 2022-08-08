'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

Dhubri, Aug 8: 91-years-old freedom fighter, Paresh Chandra Das, who lives a simple life at Pyare Mohan Lane, RK Mission Road at the Dhubri town has always been an idealist who chose not to taken Government aid for being a part of freedom movement of this country.

Talking to this correspondent, Das stated that although he was a juvenile his active participation in the movement started in the year 1942. "I remember meeting Mahatma Gandhi three times and Netaji once during the struggle", recalled Das and stated that as a young kid he was asked by the senior leaders back then to escort the legendary figures like Gandhi and Netaji to the stage.

The then Juvenile Freedom Fighter stated that, "As I was a kid, the Britishers could not put me to jail. So they had a different punishment for freedom fighters like us. The police of the British India Government, used to pick us up and leave us in deep jungles at night at Panbari area", Das said.

"This punishment was very scary as a kid. It was not easy to fight the jungle and the animals and reach home, which would take days ", recalled Das.

After the country became free, Das joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a pracharak in early 1950's and later became one of the founding members of BJP from Assam.

Das, who lived as a watchmaker said he has never compromised with values, ethics, ideals and self-esteem in life and also during Emergency, he has to go to jail for his agitational movements.

Das informed that during his lifetime and because of his commitment to the country and BJP, he has seen many days with financial crises and is also currently cash strapped. "I never expected anything from the Government for my contribution to the country or to the BJP, who is currently in power".

"Whatever I did, I did it for the love of my country and people", said Das, "As a young kid all I imagined was a free nation. My fight was voluntary. My patriotism was by birth. I just felt it wrong at different levels to take government aid for loving my own country", Das added and expressed 'Patriotism' is much above 'Government Aid'.

Das has two sons and two daughters, his fathers name is Prasuram Das and mother's name is Poddaboti Das.