Patient's death triggers chaos in Karimganj, doctor accused of locking OT and fleeing

Karimganj, Feb 10: A tense situation prevailed at Karimganj Civil Hospital in Assam after a female patient expired while undergoing abortion on Friday evening.

The deceased woman has been identified as Usha Barman, a resident of Sarisha in Karimganj town. She had arrived at the hospital along with ASHA workers for the abortion procedure.

The woman undergoing an operation to abort her pregnancy died, after which her family members broke into the operation theatre, leading to a heated situation. As the tensions inside the hospital flared, officials from the Karimganj Sadar Police Station stepped in to control the situation.

Later on, after the arrival of Karimganj Sadar Circle Officer as the local magistrate, the deceased woman's body was taken out of the operation theatre.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the patient has expired due to the wrong treatment and negligence of the doctor, further adding that the doctor locked up the operation theatre and escaped after her death during the procedure.

It may be noted that this is not the first time the accused doctor finds himself in a controversy. He was previously accused of carrying out wrong treatment that led to the death of a patient. The operating surgeon, Dr. Ashish Kumar Biswas and his team were accused by the family of escaping after the woman passed away during the procedure. Just about six to seven months after that incident, a healthy woman died at his hands, allegedly due to erroneous treatment, raising alarm against the treatment being administered in the Karimganj Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the incident.