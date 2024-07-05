Patient dies after ambulance delayed by wild jumbo in Digboi

Digboi, Jul 5: In a tragic incident, a patient who was in an ambulance died after a wild jumbo came in front of the vehicle.

The incident unfolded in Digboi’s Pengeri area.



The wild elephant didn’t move even after efforts by the emergency services.



As per sources, the patient inside the ambulance couldn’t reach the hospital on time as he had to wait for about an hour.



Later, the patient died soon after reaching the hospital.



Due to the elephant’s intervention, the patient reached the hospital after 1 hour, which would have taken 15 minutes to reach.

