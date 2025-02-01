Assam Sahitya Sabha 77th Biennial Conference enters record books with historic japi

Pathsala, Feb 1: The Assam Sahitya Sabha has etched its name in history by crafting the largest Japi ever made, securing a prestigious spot in the India Book of Records.

This monumental creation was unveiled at the 77th Biennial Pathsala Conference in Bhattadev Khetra, Bajali, marking a significant milestone in the celebration of Assamese culture, on Friday.

Measuring 555 sq metres with a 13.3-metre radius, the grand Japi is a breathtaking representation of Assamese tradition and craftsmanship.

Constructed using woven bamboo, cane, and a large palm leaf, the structure stays true to time-honoured techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Beyond the record-breaking Japi, the event also featured a vibrant science fair, book fair, and an array of traditional programmes that drew enthusiastic crowds.

A key highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of the symbolic gateway to literature and culture by Krishna Roy, a recipient of the esteemed Assam Saurav Award from Pathsala.









Expressing his pride and excitement, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam’s Cabinet Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Judicial, Tourism, and General Administration, emphasised the event’s significance in promoting Assamese literature and heritage.

With over 400 invited guests from India and abroad, including prominent litterateurs from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Nepal, Arunachal Pradesh, and other regions, the 77th Biennial Pathsala Conference is set for a week-long extravaganza of cultural exchange and celebration.

The conference will showcase an impressive line-up of cultural extravaganza, including performances by Pulak Banerjee, Mithun Dhar, and Bipin Chawdang on Saturday.

February 2 will feature a blend of classical and folk traditions, including mesmerising Satriya and Devdasi dance performances by award-winning artists.

The celebrations will culminate on February 4 with cultural acts by Achurya Barpathra, Priyanka Bharali, and Joy Barua, alongside an exhibition of traditional costumes from Assam and the Northeast.

With its grand showcase of art, literature, and heritage, the 77th Biennial Pathsala Conference is shaping up to be a landmark event, reinforcing Assam’s rich cultural legacy on the global stage.