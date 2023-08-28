Pathsala township facing severe water logging problem

Patacharkuchi, Aug 28: Pathsala township in Lower Assam under Bajali district in Assam is known as the educational and cultural hub of the State. However, the frequent water logging in the township is making life miserable for the people.

The opening of several private educational institutions and government institutions and the glorious Bhattadev University, Pathsala is known as the educational hub of the state. With the emergence of mobile theatres and cultural activities in the town, it also became a cultural hub.

Gradually, several commercial establishment including banks, offices, shopping malls and hospitals etc. started growing and so did the population increased indiscriminately. Within a very short span of time the agricultural fields turned into residential areas. However, the drainage system has failed to cope with the rain water as a result of which severe flooding takes place in the town.

After heavy showers most of the roads in almost all the 10 wards of the town are inundated by artificial flood water. Lack of proper planning in urban drainage system has thrown life out of gear. Though drains were constructed in the main town, it has failed to drain out the excess water properly. The weekly market area is a vivid example of water logging.

The road from national highway to the main town is always submerged even after a little shower. Same problem arises in Jyoti Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Santipur, Muguria, Station road and almost all parts of the town.





Some old business establishments are also facing problem as water enters the premises. People often alleged that due to lack of proper and scientific planning of the town, the residents had to face the brunt of water logging. Moreover, indiscriminate construction of buildings has left no scope for construction of a proper drainage system in future.



The Bajali High School, one of the glorious institutions is facing serious water logging problem. Most of the parts are submerged under water during monsoon. Pathsala MV School is also facing the same fate. The play grounds of Bhattadev university campus and Bajali HS school campus are covered in weed due to water logging.

The field which is being used by more than hundred people for practicing football, cricket, martial arts, running, etc. had to halt their practices as the field is not suitable for sports activity. The courtyards of Assam type houses are also submerged under water. Senior citizens feel that proper planning is the need of the hour otherwise the glorious town could not reclaim its glory and in the upcoming days more serious problems will arise.