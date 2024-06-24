Pathsala residents seek respite from stray cattle menace

Patacharkuchi, June 24: The rapidly growing township of Pathsala in the Bajali district of lower Assam is grappling with a severe issue of stray cattle, which is causing inconvenience to people.

Despite the town’s rapid development and bustling streets, the problem remains unaddressed by the authorities.

Herds of cows resting in the middle of roads and footpaths have become a common sight. These cattle often block traffic and sometimes chase pedestrians, posing significant risks.

With numerous government and private institutions, as well as businesses operating in the area, the town sees heavy footfall from dawn to dusk.

Moreover, the presence of stray cows on busy roads has become a serious threat to the safety of residents as well as the animals.

Motorists frequently find themselves forced to stop as groups of cows ignore vehicle horns and occupy streets.

Incidents of cows stealing grocery items in the market area are also common. It is alleged that some owners intentionally release their cattle to roam around the town.

Residents have called for stringent action against cattle owners who allow their livestock to wander on public roads.

Meanwhile, the lack of effective measures from the authorities is compounding the problem, leading to increased inconvenience and frequent accidents. Hence, the people of Bajali demand immediate and strict interventions to mitigate the cattle menace and ensure safer streets for all.