Pathsala residents raise concerns over dust pollution from sand and stone storage

Bajali, Mar 16: At a time when dust pollution grips the state, the residents of Pathsala near the Rupnagar area raised concerns over the sand and crushed stone stored in the area by some businessmen, causing air pollution that is harmful for public health.

The residents of the area complained to the Pathsala Municipality Board, however, they became mute spectators.

Locals further alleged that during the night, tractors and dumpers carrying sand and stones for transportation disturbed them.

A local resident said, “There has been no rain for the last few days. It's difficult to breathe in our area. Some people stored sand and stones in this area. There are many children and senior citizens in this area, and the storage of such things in the residential area has become a serious problem for our health."

“We already complained to the Pathsala Municipality Board and submitted a complaint letter addressed to the chairman. But there is no response,” he added.