Pathsala: Registrar of Bhattadev University caught red handed while accepting bribe

Guwahati, Aug 6: In yet another major crackdown the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested a registrar of Bhattadev University, Pathsala on Saturday.

The registrar, identified as Guru Prasad Khataniar was caught red-handed while accepting bribe by vigilance sleuths. Actions as per the law have been initiated against the accused.

Our fight against corruption continues. Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red-handed Sri Guru Prasad Khataniar, Registrar, Bhattadev University, Pathsala, District - Bajali with accepted bribe money. Further Lawful action is being taken. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/s8beGori1y — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 6, 2022

The Assam government has launched a massive crackdown against corruption in the State following which several government officials were arrested in the recent past.

The Assam Police has recently called on people to join the fight against corruption and appealed citizens to report bribery cases at the helpline numbers 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767. The police also said that people could send a Whatsapp message to 6026901243 or post on Facebook account @DVACASSAM, Directorate Vigilance & Anti Corruption Assam or tweet to DIR_VAC_Assam or post an Instagram message [email protected],[email protected]