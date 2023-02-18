Pathsala: Locals express concern over illegal activities in hotels

Guwahati, Feb 18: A section of local residents of Pathsala, Assam has expressed serious concern over illegal activities which are being held inside the hotels.

Pathsala which is known as an educational hub in Lower Assam, however, several illegal activities are impacting the society in a negative way, said sources.

On condition of anonymity sources revealed that hotel owners are not operating legally and are also allowing customers without any identity proof, "Hotel owner should take valid identity proof of the customers. Many hotels allow unmarried couples in the hotels without any identity proof. They also allow students below 18 years of age which is illegal. They run this online business in the name of OYO without installing a banner in front of the hotels."

"Illegal liquor are also available in some hotels. After closing hours at night, some businessmen of Bajali are allegedly selling liquor at a black price without any bar license in OYO hotels. Administration should look into the matter," they added.

A customer said, "There is also a scam running in the name of OYO hotels. If, I book a room for Rs 500 at the offer price from the website, then the hotel receptionist asks to pay extra money of Rs 1300 when I checked in the room in Guwahati."