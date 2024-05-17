Pathsala locals criticise administration for making Bajali HS field dirty

Bajali, May 17: In stark contrast to the Swacha Bharat Abhiyan, which promotes cleanliness across the nation, the Bajali Higher Secondary (HS) field in Pathsala has become a significant concern for local residents.

Locals alleged that the field which is used as a polling station during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the Barpeta constituency has been turned into a dumping ground by the Bajali administration. This has sparked outrage among the locals who regularly use the field for physical activities and exam preparations.

A student preparing for an upcoming exam expressed frustration, saying, "We came here for physical activities and to prepare for exams for a long time. But after the election, it's become a dirty place."

Kangkan Kakati, a local resident, highlighting Pathsala's reputation as a clean and green town said, "It's a shame on Bajali administration for making the Higher Secondary field dirty. They should have cleaned it after the election, but they failed to do so. Various youths come here to play football, cricket, and many other athletic games."

He further pointed out the hazards present on the field, noting, "There are also holes and broken glass from wine bottles in the field, which are very dangerous for the players."