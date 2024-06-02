86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Pathsala girl distributes Neem trees on her birthday amid global warming concerns

By The Assam Tribune
Pathsala girl distributes Neem trees on her birthday amid global warming concerns
X

AT Photo

Bajali, June 2: In a bid to spread awareness about global warming, a girl from Pathsala in Assam's Bajali district distributed trees to the people to mark her birthday celebration.

The girl has been identified as Dimpi Talukdar, a resident of Pathsala town. Instead of enjoying parties and cutting cakes, she distributed tree saplings.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Dimpi said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday with my friends, I decided to make people aware of global warming and air pollution as they are affecting human health. A few days ago, the temperature crossed 40 °C in Bajali, which is very concerning. So we should plant more trees to save our environment."

“At first, I planted a neem tree sapling at my home, and then I distributed it among people,” she added.

Last year, Dimpi celebrated her birthday in a noble way by distributing saplings among people.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick