Pathsala girl distributes Neem trees on her birthday amid global warming concerns

Bajali, June 2: In a bid to spread awareness about global warming, a girl from Pathsala in Assam's Bajali district distributed trees to the people to mark her birthday celebration.

The girl has been identified as Dimpi Talukdar, a resident of Pathsala town. Instead of enjoying parties and cutting cakes, she distributed tree saplings.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Dimpi said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday with my friends, I decided to make people aware of global warming and air pollution as they are affecting human health. A few days ago, the temperature crossed 40 °C in Bajali, which is very concerning. So we should plant more trees to save our environment."

“At first, I planted a neem tree sapling at my home, and then I distributed it among people,” she added.

Last year, Dimpi celebrated her birthday in a noble way by distributing saplings among people.