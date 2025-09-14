Pathsala climber becomes first Assamese woman to summit Mt Leo Pargil

Patacharkuchi, Sept 14: Barasa Sarma from Pathsala in Bajali district has etched her name in the mountaineering map by scaling Mt Leo Pargil (6,791 m) at 6:40 am IST on August 28. At the summit, she proudly unfurled the Tricolour and the Assamese gamosa.

Part of a five-member alpine-style team, Sarma was the only woman and the sole climber from Assam to reach the peak, making her feat all the more remarkable.

The expedition team was led by Bhuvneshwer Singh and included Shovik, Anshul, Kanvar, and Barasa Sarma. Sarma later informed this reporter about her achievement.

Just a month earlier, on July 20, she had also successfully summited Mt Shinkun East (6,080 m). Carrying their own equipment and supplies without external support, the team created a milestone. While Sarma represented Assam, the others hailed from Himachal Pradesh.

The expedition began from Nako.

“Climbing above 6,000 metres is extremely challenging due to thin air and freezing conditions but with teamwork and a favourable weather window, we achieved this goal safely,” Sarma said. She is the daughter of Dr Prabhat Sarma, a resident of Pathsala Municipality Board.

“Before this expedition, I completed my Basic Mountaineering Course in 2023 and my Advanced Mountaineering Course in July 2025 from ABVIMAS, Manali, where I also summited Mt Shinkun East (6,080 m). Earlier, I worked in the corporate sector in Bangalore but I left that life to follow my passion for mountaineering,” she added.

When asked about her future plans, she said: “After Mt Leo Pargil, I wish to pursue mountaineering as a career and continue representing Assam in future expeditions.”