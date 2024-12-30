Patacharkuchi youth writes first grammar of Naga tribe’s Rera language

Patacharkuchi, Dec. 30: Dipjyoti Goswami, hailing from Patacharkuchi, has written the first grammar of Rera language, spoken in the Northeastern region of India.

The Rera language is classified as a northern Naga language within the Tibeto-Burman language family, and is a language of the Naga tribe in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Goswami completed his PhD from the Department of Language and Culture of La Trobe University in Melbourne. He was doing research in Australia since 2019, on the grammar of the Rera language. Goswami informed the press from Australia that at the end of his research this year, he wrote the first grammar of the said Rera language. He studied under Professor Stephen Morey (linguistics). Goswami has now been appointed as an academic and research fellow at the university.

It may be mentioned that Dipjyoti Goswami completed his bachelor's degree in English from Nirmal Haloi College, Patacharkuchi and then his master's degree in Linguistics from Gauhati University in 2012 and worked as a research assistant to Professor Stephen Moray from 2013 to 2015.

In 2015-2017, he received a second research- based master's degree from Payap University in Thailand for his expertise in language preservation. Later in the year 2019, he studied at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

He also worked as an assistant researcher at the University of Zurich, Switzerland in 2021-22. Dipjyoti Goswami has been working for the preservation of different languages of the Northeast since 2013.

The Patacharkuchi Press Club and Pragjyoti Club have congratulated Dipjyoti Goswami, son of Botokrishna Goswami and Bharati Goswami, residents of Patasatra, Patacharkuchi for his achievement.

- With inputs from news agencies