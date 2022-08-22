84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

By Correspondent
Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme
X

Patacharkuchi, Aug 22: A section of teachers of Patacharkuchi Vidyapith HS School today staged a sit in demonstration for two hours in demand of restoration of old pension scheme in place of new pension scheme as per the directives of the central committee.

The teachers abstained from attending classes today and demanded the revival of the old pension scheme. All together 27 protestors including non teaching staff took part in the protest and the strike crippled the normal functioning of classes of the institution.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account of Dhubri DC

Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account...

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Next Story
Similar Posts
Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account of Dhubri DC
22 Aug 2022 11:06 AM GMT

Dhubri, August 22: Fraudster tried to scam the state government employees of Dhubri District through...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU
22 Aug 2022 8:52 AM GMT

Dhubri (Assam), Aug 22: Students' union AASU on Monday alleged that a large stretch of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Electric appliances seized by Dhubri Electrical Sub-division for unauthorised connections
21 Aug 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Dhubri, August 21: The Dhubri Electrical Sub-division officials launched a drive against the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Raha: Bodies of woman and 2 children found in pond
21 Aug 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Raha, Aug 21: Sensation prevailing in Raha following the bodies of two children and their mother...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Govt distributes ex gratia to Manipur landslide victims in Morigaon
21 Aug 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Morigaon, August 21: The Assam Government today distributed cheques to the families of the Manipur...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Homeguard kills self inside Morigaon SP's office
21 Aug 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Morigaon, Aug 21: A homeguard of the Assam Police allegedly shot himself dead at the SP office in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pradyut Bordoloi urges Assam Govt to withdraw internet ban due to recruitment exam
2022-08-21T15:56:35+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 21: Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi urged the Assam Government to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

From CM's announcement to revamping schools, the week that was
21 Aug 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 21: The weekly news of ''The Week That Was'' features Assam CM's scheme to revamp High...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Truck catches fire at Doboka Reserve forest, leads to traffic jam
21 Aug 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Diphu, Aug 21: A number of vehicles were stuck on NH 36 at Doboka Reserve Forest today at around...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Three killed as vehicle, truck collide head-on in Cachar
21 Aug 2022 9:55 AM GMT

Silchar, Aug 21: At least three persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Police rescue 4 minors, 1 woman from the clutches of human traffickers
2022-08-20T16:07:10+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 20: Four minors and a woman were rescued from the clutches of a human trafficker...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: CMs to meet on Sunday
20 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Shillong, Aug 20: The second phase of border talks between Meghalaya and Assam aimed at resolving...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

After the I-day fete, NGO thunderbolts volunteers to collect abandoned national flags in Cachar
20 Aug 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Silchar, Aug 20: For all countrymen, the past few weeks leading up to the grand celebration of 76th...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Patacharkuchi, Aug 22: A section of teachers of Patacharkuchi Vidyapith HS School today staged a sit in demonstration for two hours in demand of restoration of old pension scheme in place of new pension scheme as per the directives of the central committee.

The teachers abstained from attending classes today and demanded the revival of the old pension scheme. All together 27 protestors including non teaching staff took part in the protest and the strike crippled the normal functioning of classes of the institution.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account of Dhubri DC

Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account...

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Similar Posts
Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account of Dhubri DC
22 Aug 2022 11:06 AM GMT

Dhubri, August 22: Fraudster tried to scam the state government employees of Dhubri District through...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU
22 Aug 2022 8:52 AM GMT

Dhubri (Assam), Aug 22: Students' union AASU on Monday alleged that a large stretch of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Electric appliances seized by Dhubri Electrical Sub-division for unauthorised connections
21 Aug 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Dhubri, August 21: The Dhubri Electrical Sub-division officials launched a drive against the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Raha: Bodies of woman and 2 children found in pond
21 Aug 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Raha, Aug 21: Sensation prevailing in Raha following the bodies of two children and their mother...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Govt distributes ex gratia to Manipur landslide victims in Morigaon
21 Aug 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Morigaon, August 21: The Assam Government today distributed cheques to the families of the Manipur...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Homeguard kills self inside Morigaon SP's office
21 Aug 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Morigaon, Aug 21: A homeguard of the Assam Police allegedly shot himself dead at the SP office in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pradyut Bordoloi urges Assam Govt to withdraw internet ban due to recruitment exam
2022-08-21T15:56:35+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 21: Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi urged the Assam Government to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

From CM's announcement to revamping schools, the week that was
21 Aug 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 21: The weekly news of ''The Week That Was'' features Assam CM's scheme to revamp High...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Truck catches fire at Doboka Reserve forest, leads to traffic jam
21 Aug 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Diphu, Aug 21: A number of vehicles were stuck on NH 36 at Doboka Reserve Forest today at around...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Three killed as vehicle, truck collide head-on in Cachar
21 Aug 2022 9:55 AM GMT

Silchar, Aug 21: At least three persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Police rescue 4 minors, 1 woman from the clutches of human traffickers
2022-08-20T16:07:10+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 20: Four minors and a woman were rescued from the clutches of a human trafficker...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: CMs to meet on Sunday
20 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Shillong, Aug 20: The second phase of border talks between Meghalaya and Assam aimed at resolving...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

After the I-day fete, NGO thunderbolts volunteers to collect abandoned national flags in Cachar
20 Aug 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Silchar, Aug 20: For all countrymen, the past few weeks leading up to the grand celebration of 76th...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X