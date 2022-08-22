Patacharkuchi: Teachers demand revival of old pension scheme

Patacharkuchi, Aug 22: A section of teachers of Patacharkuchi Vidyapith HS School today staged a sit in demonstration for two hours in demand of restoration of old pension scheme in place of new pension scheme as per the directives of the central committee.

The teachers abstained from attending classes today and demanded the revival of the old pension scheme. All together 27 protestors including non teaching staff took part in the protest and the strike crippled the normal functioning of classes of the institution.