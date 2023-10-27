Passengers, vehicles stranded on Brahmaputra River ferry

Guwahati, Oct 27: A ferry en route from Nimati Ghat to Kamalabari was stranded in the Brahmaputra River near Majuli in Assam on October 27.

The ferry was carrying passengers as well as a variety of vehicles, including 40 motorcycles, and was hosting over a hundred individuals at the time.

The journey commenced at 8:30 am when the ferry set sail from Nimati, eventually reaching Kamalabari Ghat.

In response to the stranding incident, the Inland Water Transport Department arranged the dispatch of an alternative ferry to rescue the passengers who were trapped on board the stranded vessel.