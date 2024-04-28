Passengers injured as miscreants stone night super bus in Nagaon

Nagaon, April 28: Three passengers sustained minor injuries when miscreants hurled stones at a night super bus in Jakhalabandha, Nagaon, in the early hours of Sunday at 1:30 am.

The targeted bus, operated by Trishul Travels and bearing registration number AS 01 QC 8837, was en route from Jorhat to Guwahati when the attack occurred, leaving passengers shaken by the sudden violence.

Adith Boro, Officer-in-Charge of Jakhalabandha police station, confirmed the incident, stating, "The passengers of the bus were frightened by the sudden incident. Similarly, three passengers were also hit by glass and stones and received minor injuries."

Upon receiving the distress call, authorities from the Jakhalabandha police station swiftly rushed to the scene, launching an investigation into the matter. As of now, no formal case has been registered in connection with the incident.