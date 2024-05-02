Passenger vehicle catches fire on Howly-Barpeta route; passengers escape unharmed

Barpeta, May 2: In a shocking incident, a Tata Magic vehicle travelling from Howly to Barpeta caught fire midway through its journey, causing panic among the passengers.

Fortunately, all the passengers managed to escape the burning vehicle unscathed.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when a short circuit in the vehicle's battery sparked a fire, engulfing the Tata Magic in flames.

The driver and passengers immediately evacuated the vehicle upon noticing the fire, narrowly avoiding a potential tragedy.

The fire brigade personnel swiftly responded to the emergency call and rushed to the spot. They successfully extinguished the blaze and brought the situation under control, preventing further damage.

While the incident caused disruptions in the traffic flow along the Howly-Barpeta route, no injuries were reported, thanks to the prompt actions of the passengers and the swift response of the fire brigade.