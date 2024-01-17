Passenger gets stuck inside restroom for an hour during Mumbai-Bengaluru flight

Guwahati, Jan 17: A SpiceJet passenger travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru experienced an unexpected ordeal on Tuesday when he found himself stuck inside an aeroplane toilet for over an hour. The incident was reportedly caused by a malfunction in the lavatory door lock.

According to reports, after the seat belt sign went off post-take off from Mumbai, the male passenger went to the restroom but encountered an issue where he got stuck inside the restroom. The situation persisted until the aircraft landed in Bengaluru, where technicians successfully opened the door.



The airline released a statement expressing remorse for the incident and ensuring that the passenger received assistance throughout the journey.

