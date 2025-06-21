Passenger ferry gets stuck in Brahmaputra, SDRF launches rescue operation

Jorhat, June 21: A passenger ferry carrying around 45 people and several vehicles got stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River today while en route from Nimatighat to Kamalabari Ghat.

The ferry, named PL Digaru, departed Nimatighat at around 8:30 AM and was nearing its destination, just about one kilometer from Kamalabari Ghat, when it got stuck on a sandbar in shallow water.

The ferry remained immobile for approximately 40 minutes, triggering panic among passengers on board.

In addition to the passengers, the ferry was also transporting four four-wheeled vehicles and around 13 other small and large vehicles.

Local boat operators made initial efforts to reach the stranded ferry, but due to the shallowness of the surrounding waters, they were unable to get close enough to assist.

The Inland Waterways Department promptly called in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for aid.

“We were informed that the RPL Digaru ferry got stuck close to Kamalabari due to shallow waters,” said a rescue official.

“Initially, we tried to approach the ferry using a single boat, but the water level was too low. We then brought in the bigger ferry and coordinated with SDRF, deploying two more boats to reach the trapped vessel. The SDRF teams are now near the ferry, and rescue efforts are underway.”

Although no injuries have been reported so far, the incident once again raises concerns about navigational safety along the Brahmaputra, particularly in the Jorhat–Majuli waterway.