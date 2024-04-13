Passenger ferry develops leak mid-river in Majuli, major calamity averted

Jorhat, Apr 13: A major disaster has been averted in Assam’s Majuli after a ferry boat with passengers in it experienced a leak in the middle of the Brahmaputra River on Saturday.

The terrifying incident occurred when the ferry named SB Senimai was travelling from Nimatighat to Aphalamukh Ghat in Majuli at 7.30 a.m.



Following the discovery of leakage, commotion broke out among the passengers on the ferry.



Fortunately, the passengers were rescued by other ferries following the incident.



It may be mentioned that around 80 passengers, 26 motorcycles and four four-wheeled vehicles, were on board when the mishap took place.

