'Party not zero': AGP asserts strength in Kamalpur after Satyabrat Kalita’s exit

Baihata Chariali, Sept 5: In a direct rebuttal of the claim made by supporters of Satyabrat Kalita that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has lost its footing in the Kamalpur LAC with the resignation of the former local MLA cum party secretary, a group of dedicated party workers and leaders held a press conference on Thursday to assert that the party is ‘not zero’ in the constituency.

The press meet was organised in the wake of the resignation of Satyabrat Kalita. Addressing media persons at the Karara Youth Athletic Club, AGP leaders Sunil Deka and Jitu Borgohain acknowledged Kalita’s departure but emphasised that the grassroots workers of the party remain committed and active. They mentioned that Kalita was given a party ticket for the Kamalpur LAC in the 2016 Assembly elections and said that he should be thankful for that to AGP president Atul Bora. The two AGP leaders expressed dissatisfaction with Kalita’s recent comments against the party’s central committee and its president.

Echoing similar sentiments, Paresh Baishya, a leader of the party’s Krishak Morcha, expressed surprise at Kalita’s decision to leave, especially given his past loyalty to regionalism. “As Satyabrat Kalita was faithful to regionalism, he should not have left this regional party – it was unexpected for us,” Baishya said.

The press meet concluded with a firm declaration that a new, full-fledged AGP committee for the Kamalpur constituency will be formed shortly, as directed by the party leadership. This move signals the AGP’s intention to regroup and consolidate its presence in the region despite the recent high-profile defection.