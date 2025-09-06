Partial bandh, clashes mark 12-hour bandh in Sribhumi against Karimganj renaming

Sribhumi, Sept 6: The border district of Sribhumi witnessed a partial response to the 12-hour shutdown called by the Karimganj Zila Naam Paribartan Pratirudh Samiti on Saturday, protesting the renaming of Karimganj.

While offices, courts, and educational institutions at the district headquarters remained open, passenger vehicles stayed off the roads, private vehicles however continued to operate.

Tensions flared in the morning as picketers supporting the shutdown clashed with members of the BJP, Bishwa Hindu Parishad, and Bajrang Dal at multiple locations across the district.

In Badarpur, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse crowds assembled on the road. Most of the protesters who gathered in support of the bandh were reportedly students (see video).

Consequently, several women and a few male supporters of the strike were detained by the Sribhumi police.

The shutdown was supported by the Left parties, Congress, and the Citizens’ Committee, who have held meetings and extensively promoted the strike over the past few days.

They are demanding the reversal of the district’s renaming from Karimganj to Sribhumi.

Local MLA Kamalakhaya Dey Purkayastha said that only a small group of people opposed the renaming, as called for by the bandh.

“While coming here, I met a few members of the minority community, and they assured me that they have no issues with the name Sribhumi and wholeheartedly support the government’s move. We all must sit down and work together to further India’s traditions, rather than fighting over a name,” he said.

Refuting reports that the bandh had only a partial response in the district, Congress, which had backed the shutdown in Sribhumi, claimed that the strike was a huge success.

“The bandh garnered support from people across all walks of life. To convey a misleading message, the administration, backed by a few organisations, forcefully opened some shops. But across the district, people have come together to support the bandh,” said Abdul Hakim Choudhury, a Congress leader.

The district administration had pre-emptively enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanghita (BNSS) on Friday.

The majority of the general public, along with the ruling BJP and its allied organisations, opposed the shutdown and urged people not to participate.

According to orders issued by the Sribhumi District Commissioner, strict restrictions were enforced from 5 am to 8 pm on September 6, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people, shutdowns, protests, or processions.

Despite the heightened political tension, the partial bandh indicates that while opposition groups mobilised support, the majority of the district continued with normal activities.