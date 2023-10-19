Parthib Gogoi shines in ISL 2023-24

Guwahati, Oct 19: Parthib Gogoi, the 20-year-old prodigy hailing from NorthEast United FC, has emerged as the latest sensation in the world of Indian football.

A native of Assam, Gogoi's remarkable journey in the world of soccer commenced as a fervent fan, fervently cheering for the Highlanders at Guwahati's iconic Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. And later destiny leads him to don their cherished jersey and grace the field as part of the ISL roster.

Gogoi's confidence is soaring as he fixates his gaze on the impending ISL 2023-24 season. He firmly maintains that the Highlanders will be the dark horses capable of catching stronger rivals off guard.

Their recent resounding 3-0 triumph over Chennaiyin FC on home turf serves as a resounding testament to their latent potential. The young winger exudes optimism, asserting that their journey promises more electrifying performances in the months that lie ahead.