Papad Durga idol stuns Dhubri on Puja eve as pandals ready tributes to Zubeen Garg

Dhubri, Sept 27: On the eve of Durga Puja, Dhubri is abuzz with tradition, innovation and emotion, best captured by an artisan’s striking creation; a Durga idol crafted entirely from expired papad.

Senior artisan Pradip Kumar Ghosh, a private tutor by profession and a pioneer in eco-friendly idol-making, unveiled his extraordinary creation at his modest workshop, drawing admiration from locals and visitors alike.

“I always try to think differently. For me, Durga Puja is not just about grandeur, but also about sending a message. Waste materials can be transformed into beauty. If this idol inspires people to reflect on sustainability, I consider my work successful,” Ghosh said, surrounded by curious onlookers.

For over three decades, Ghosh has experimented with unconventional materials - vegetables, plastic bottles, dried branches, jute and clay substitutes.

This year, he turned to expired papad, using nearly 15 kilograms of the discarded food item to build the idol. Each piece was treated and arranged meticulously to capture the form and spirit of Goddess Durga. The result is a striking work of art, rich in texture and detail.

The idol will be installed at the Sabuj Sangha Puja Mandap at Raja Probhat Chandra Baruah field in Ward No. 1 of Dhubri town. Organisers expect it to become a major attraction.

“We invite everyone to witness how imagination can transform even expired food into divine art,” Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, across Dhubri district, preparations for the grand festival are in full swing. Carpenters, decorators, and volunteers are working tirelessly to complete pandals, adorned with dazzling lights, colourful themes, and innovative installations.

Several committees are focusing on themes of environmental awareness, cultural pride and social issues, blending devotion with contemporary messages.

Yet, this year’s celebrations carry a note of solemnity. The sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg has left an emotional void across Assam. In Dhubri, most Puja committees have resolved to honour his memory during the festivities.

Special corners dedicated to Zubeen Garg will be set up at many mandaps, where his songs will play softly in the background. Some committees plan to organise shradhanjali (tribute) sessions to celebrate his contributions to Assamese music and culture.

"We grew up listening to Zubeen da. His music was the heartbeat of Assam,” said a young volunteer at one pandal.

Another organiser added, “For us, Durga Puja without Zubeen’s songs feels incomplete. Paying tribute is our way of thanking him for what he gave us.”