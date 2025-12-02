Panel probing Tezpur University VC completes report, Centre tells Parliament

Guwahati, Dec 2: The Centre on Monday said that the fact-finding committee constituted by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to investigate into the allegations against Tezpur University vice chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh has submitted its report to the Governor, who is the ex officio chancellor of the institution.

This was stated by Union Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar in the Parliament, when asked whether the Central government has received the report of the committee set up to examine the serious allegations regarding the functioning of the vice chancellor.

Replying to an unstarred question raised by Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in the Lok Sabha, Majumdar in-formed that Central universities are autonomous institutions established under Acts of Parliament and governed in accordance with the provisions of their respective Acts, Statutes, and Ordinances.

"As per the Tezpur University Act, 1993, if the office of the VC becomes vacant, the pro VC shall perform the duties of the VC. It further provides that if the pro VC is not available, the senior most professor shall perform the duties of the VC until a new VC assumes office or until the existing VC attends to the duties of his office, as the case may be," Majumdar said on the steps taken to address the absence of the VC since September 22.

The enquiry committee was led by Prof Devendra Jalihal, director of IIT Guwahati, and the other members were Jiten Hazarika and Narayan Konwar.

During its hearings, the committee that was formed in October to investigate into alleged corruption, administrative mismanagement, lack of Assamese book purchases, and handling of a public tribute for Zubeen Garg, heard grievances from a cross section of people.