Pandu railway market traders protest NF railway auction move

Guwahati, Dec 28: A recent move of the Northeast Frontier Railway to auction the Pandu railway market located at Pandu area of the city has cast a shadow of uncertain future for hundreds of traders.

As per the auction notice, NF Railway is going to auction 303 plots of the market, which is located in railway land, for a period of five years. The auction process has already been closed and the NF Railway authority is yet to declare the outcome of the auction.

According to the market management committee, no trader of the market has taken part in the auction process as a mark of protest.

The committee said that the stakes are so high that it is virtually impossible for the petty traders to take part in the auction process. Office bearers of the committee also stated that the move will affect more than 500 traders who have been running business in the market for years.

Established in 1948, Pandu railway market is one of the oldest and famous market places of Guwahati, where many traders have been running their businesses for generations on yearly lease system from the NF Railway. It is, particularly, famous for its fish and vegetable market. The market witnesses a footfall of sizable number of customers every day.

"Once upon a time, it was a vibrant trade hub as Pandu railway station, a bus station and an inland water transport port were located adjacent to the market," a local resident said.

"This market is the main source of livelihood for our family. Since its inception, we have been paying lease fee on a yearly basis to NF Railway. At present, every trader of the market is paying more than Rs 14,000 per year as lease fee to the railway authority. Now, the NF Railway is on the verge of auctioning the plots of the market for five years and it is not possible for us to pay such a hefty amount at one time," Subrata Dhar, president of the market management committee told The Assam Tribune.

Dhar also stated that after the lockdown, business of most of the traders got severely affected and, as a result, some of them could not even pay the lease fee to the NF Railway authority regularly.

"It is true that some traders have arrears to pay. But it is not logical to start the auction process to evict them. We are trying to clear all the dues, but we need time for the same," Dhar said.

Kailash Nath Sarma, secretary of the market management committee said that every trader of the market is worried about their future, as it is not easy to shift their business to any alternative location.

"The market is known for the availability of fresh fish and vegetables. Most people opt for the market for its reasonable price. If the NF Rail- way auctions the market plots, then it will affect us a lot. We are lower middle class people, so it is not easy for us to start a new business in a place," Sarma said.

The Pandu Railway Bazar Committee has also moved the General Manager of NF Railway opposing the auction process, citing the financial condition of the traders. The Committee submitted a memorandum to the Office of Chief Minister, Assam seeking his intervention in the auction process too.

The Committee office-bearers informed that they are yet to receive any response from anyone against their petition. Notably, the market is located at Jalukbari Legislative Assembly constituency represented by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On being contacted, wishing anonymity, an official of NF Railway stated that they are yet to take any final step regarding the auction. However, many traders of the market have paid their arrears after issuance of the auction notice.

By Manash Pratim Dutta