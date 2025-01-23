Panchayat polls to proceed in 9 districts as HC clears path amidst delimitation dispute

Guwahati, Jan 23: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday reversed its previous interim stay order halting the panchayat elections in nine districts of Assam, allowing the process to proceed.

Legal counsel A K Talukdar, representing the petitioners, confirmed the update, stating, "According to the order received, panchayat elections can now be held in the nine districts. Regarding the cases filed by the petitioners, the High Court has claimed that the case will continue. However, if any genuine issue arises, the court may declare the election illegal."

The districts affected by the current order include Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Morigaon, among others. The High Court has also scheduled the next hearing for February 6 to further address the concerns raised over the delimitation process.

The legal saga began on January 10, when the High Court ruled that Panchayat elections could proceed in the rest of the state, excluding the nine districts.

However, the state government filed an appeal challenging this decision, which was heard today. As a result, the court has opted to lift the interim stay order for the time being.

Earlier, on January 12, the court had suspended the elections in the nine districts, citing irregularities in the recent delimitation process, which had been challenged in several petitions.

The High Court directed the state government to address these concerns before any further decisions could be made.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed reservations about conducting the elections amidst ongoing concerns, particularly the potential disruption to the state’s academic calendar.

He suggested that the most suitable time for the elections would be during Bohag Bihu in April.

With the High Court’s latest order, attention now turns to the February 6 hearing, which could shape the final outcome of the elections in these nine districts.