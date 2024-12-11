Panchayat polls: State Election Commission reviews preparation in 4 districts

Dibrugarh, Dec. 11: State Election Commissioner, Alok Kumar, recently reviewed the preliminary preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections in the State during a meeting held at the office of the district commissioner here, a release stated.

The meeting discussed the preliminary preparations for the panchayat elections in the four districts of Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Charaideo. The district commissioners of the four districts made presentations on the preliminary preparations for the panchayat elections in their respective districts.

The meeting was attended by Dibrugarh district commissioner Bikram Kairi, Majuli district commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak, Charaideo district commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, Sivasagar district commissioner Ayush Garg, superintendents of police, election officers, and other senior officials of the four districts concerned, the release added.

- By Staff Correspondent