Panchayat polls: Healthy voter turnout percentage always good: MP Tasa

Jorhat, May 2: The first phase of Panchayat polls began on Friday for Upper Assam and the Barak Valley, where citizens came out to cast their vote and exercise their franchise with enthusiasm.

Among the early voters was Lok Sabha MP from Kaziranga constituency Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who cast his vote at Garmur Dulia village.

He highlighted that a healthy voter turnout percentage is always a good thing

“If the voting percentage increase, it will benefit us all. People today are all aware and well-informed, yet many choose not to vote. This has become a concern for us, as it indicates a growing detachment from the political process,” Tasa told the press after casting his vote on Friday

He further pointed out the need for continued development, particularly at the grassroot level.

“The wave of development has spread across the country. There is undoubtedly a lot to do in the villages and the Panchayats as previous governments failed to deliver and it is only in the last 10 years that we've had the opportunity to initiate real progress,” Tasa said

On being asked about the Opposition putting up a united front, Tasa dismissed the idea as unrealistic.

“For the Opposition to unite, their ideologies have to match. It is not possible for the Opposition to put up a united front. I doubt they will come together. Even if they do, it will only work in our favour. At best, the Opposition can get together for a cup of tea,” Tasa told the press

He further added that the Opposition parties seem to be out of touch with reality

“The Congress may manage a few votes here and there, but are far from reclaiming their past position. Unlike the BJP MPs, who are directed to visit even Anganwadi centres, the Congress leaders are more focused on media appearances than on-ground realities. The Opposition does not seek to have a touch with reality,” Tasa told the press

On the other hand, tea tribe leader from the Congress party, Dinesh Tongla, said that positive results await the Congress.

“We are hopeful that the tea tribe community will vote for the Congress. The Congress will fare well in Titabor; and we will have a tough fight with the BJP in Jorhat’s Mariani constituency,” Tongla told The Assam Tribune

It is to be noted that 6,00,773 voters will cast their votes in the panchayat elections in Jorhat and 41 candidates have contested for 16 zilla parishads