Panchayat polls: CM woos minority voters in Sribhumi, blames Congress for past violence

Guwahati, April 26: Continuing his campaign trail ahead of the upcoming two-phased Panchayat elections on May 2 and 7, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a massive public rally in Sribhumi on Saturday, making a strong pitch for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates.

Seeking to woo minority voters, Sarma accused the Congress of presiding over a regime marked by communal violence, where, he said, many Muslims had lost their lives.

“There are some in the Muslim community who continue to vote for the Congress," he told the gathering, reminding them of a time when several districts had witnessed bloodshed.

He asserted that despite widespread communal violence, the Congress government had failed to act against the perpetrators.

Highlighting the contrast with the BJP’s tenure, Sarma said, "In the past ten years under BJP rule in Assam, have you heard of any Muslim man being killed by bullets? No. Have you seen any skirmishes between the Bodo and Muslim communities? No. Because today, Assam is about peace — there are no fights between Assamese and other communities, be it the Hindi-speaking community or others."

Returning to his campaign narrative around “lungi, dhoti, suta and kambal”, the Chief Minister spoke of his government's welfare schemes.

He criticised the previous Congress government for allegedly allowing illegal immigrants to misuse ration cards as proof of citizenship, claiming that under the BJP, ration cards now ensure access to essentials such as rice, dal, sugar, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and free college admissions.

The Chief Minister highlighted that both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys have seen greater unity over the past four years.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to development, he stressed on the upcoming 25,000-crore highway project linking Guwahati and Silchar and its positives.

"This will reduce travel time to five hours," he said, adding that no previous government had prioritised the region in this way.

He also pointed to the establishment of medical colleges across Barak Valley’s three districts and urged people to visit Ratabari to witness the transformation themselves.

Underscoring the government’s ongoing welfare initiatives, Dr Sarma declared that 5,000 new beneficiaries each from North and South Karimganj would be brought under the Orunudoi scheme within the next two months.

“I promise to return in June to distribute Rs 10,000 cheques under the Mahila Udyomita scheme to women in both parts of the district,” he declared.

Campaigning for BJP candidates across the Barak Valley, Dr Sarma will be addressing public rallies in Hailakandi and Silchar later in the day.