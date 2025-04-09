Panchayat polls: BJP-AGP seal seat-sharing deal in Hailakandi, Dhubri

Hailakandi, Apr 9: The BJP will contest in five of the eight zila parishad seats in Hailakandi panchayat polls, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest in three as part of the seat-sharing formula arranged between the parties.

In this connection, a meeting was held at the BJP office in Hailakandi on Monday afternoon in the presence of the district's guardian minister Krishnendu Paul, BJP's district president Kalyan Goswami, Hailakandi district panchayat election co-in-charge Subrata Bhattacharjee, the party's SC Morcha state president Moon Swarnakar, state executive members Saikat Dutta Choudhury, Rajkumar Das, Subrata Nath, AGP district president Abul Fazal Barbhuiya, AGP's senior leader Swapan Singha and various leaders of both the parties. The decision was taken after discussions on the sharing of eight zila parishad seats in Hailakandi district.

The letter of seat agreement was officially announced by the minister. The five zila parishad seats to be contested by the BJP are Katlicherra-Baghcherra, Baruncherra-Dhalcherra, Umednagar-Rajyeshwarpur, Kalinagar-Paikan and Algapur-Kanchanpur under the Hailakandi assembly constituency. The three seats to be contested by the AGP are Narayanpur-Bandukmara, Ramchandi-Nimaichandpur and Jamira-Sahabad under the Algapur-Katlicherra Assembly constituency.

Three of these seats have been reserved for the AGP, the minister said. He also expressed hope that the NDA will be able to achieve the desired results due to the agreement reached between the BJP and the allies in the panchayat elections in Hailakandi district.

Dhubri: With the panchayat elections drawing closer, political activities have intensified across the State. State Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary arrived in Dhubri on Monday to hold a crucial meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) workers and leaders from Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar districts.

On Tuesday, Patowary addressed a press conference at the Dhubri district BJP office, where he officially announced the BJP-AGP seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming panchayat elections across several constituencies. The minister elaborated on the alliance's strategy and highlighted the seats allocated to each party under the agreement.

According to the minister, the BJP will contest all four zila parishad seats in the Golakganj Assembly constituency. In the Gauripur constituency, the BJP will contest two of the four seats, with the AGP fielding candidates in the remaining two. In the Dhubri Assembly constituency, the BJP will contest three zila parishad seats, while one has been allocated to the AGP.

In this context, Patowary stated that both the South Salmara and Mankachar Assembly constituencies, two of the four zila parishad seats, have been given to the AGP, while the BJP will contest the remaining seat.

The minister also discussed the seat-sharing at the anchalik panchayat level. In Golakganj, the BJP will contest 17 of the 21 anchalik panchayats, leaving four seats to the AGP. In Gauripur, the BJP will field candidates in 25 out of 33 panchayats, with the remaining eight going to the AGP. In the Dhubri Assembly constituency, the BJP will contest 16 of the 18 panchayats, while the AGP will contest in two.

The minister emphasised that the BJP will approach the people with a development-centric campaign, highlighting key welfare schemes initiated by the Assam government, including the Arunodoi and Nijut Moina schemes.





