Panchayat results: BJP eyes full control in Jorhat; Congress struggles

Jorhat, May 11: In a significant reversal of political fortunes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have made sweeping gains in the ongoing Panchayat vote counting in Jorhat.

Just months after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi secured a decisive win in the Lok Sabha elections from the Lok Sabha constituency, the tide appears to have turned. And on Sunday, BJP-backed candidates are leading or have already won in all 16 Zila Parishad seats across the district’s four assembly constituencies.

According to preliminary results, the BJP and its allies have not only surged ahead in the district councils but have also captured a majority of regional panchayats, dealing a major blow to Congress’s grassroots presence in the region.

BJP leaders hailed the early trends as a validation of the party’s governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Minister Ajanta Neog, who oversees Jorhat district, expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

“We are witnessing a clear endorsement of the BJP by the people of Assam. From Jorhat to Golaghat, the response has been phenomenal. Almost 100% of our candidates have won in Golaghat, and in Jorhat, all 16 Zila Parishad seats are witnessing BJP-backed victories,” she said.

She added that the results are a strong indication that the saffron party is on the right track ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who represents the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, was more scathing in his remarks about Gaurav Gogoi. “Once upon a time, there was a king! Gaurav Gogoi had influence here, but not anymore,” he said.

In a veiled attack, Tasa added, “People remember those who make connections with Pakistan, and everyone knows what happens to them. The public is wise — they want leaders who work for them, not those who merely talk.”

Even in Titabor, once considered a Congress stronghold, the BJP has made significant inroads. Party-backed candidates are reportedly leading in Karonga, Borholla, and Thengal.

For Congress, the early trends are a major setback, especially after its brief resurgence in the recent general elections.

While the final tally is expected later in the evening, the trends strongly indicate that the BJP has reclaimed significant political ground in Jorhat.