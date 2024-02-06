Panchayat elections to be held within next six months in Assam: Ranjit Dass

Guwahati, Feb 6: On the second day of the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Cabinet Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday informed that the panchayat elections in the state will be organised within the next six months.

According to sources, the guardian ministers will be in charge of the panchayats until the elections are held. A decision regarding this is likely to be taken in the cabinet soon.

It has come to the fore that Assam might be deprived of the 15th Finance Commission grant if elections in the state are not held within the next six months.

The state government has already begun preparations for the elections. Each panchayat will be restructured before the elections and committees will be formed with the District Commissioners (DCs) of each district in the state as chairman. The CEO of the Zila Parishad shall be the Member Secretary of this committee. A notification on this will be issued after receiving inputs from the districts.

The Election Commission will prepare the voter list on the basis of this notification. The process will be completed within the next six months, Panchayat Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.