Panchayat election likely to be held in April: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Barpeta, Feb 14: Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, during his visit to Barpeta on Friday, mentioned that the upcoming panchayat elections are likely to be held in April.

“We are hoping that the panchayat election will take place in the month of April, as exams will go on till March. So discussions are going on to hold panchayat elections after exams,” stated Jayanta.

Mallabaruah took part in a get-together event where several workers and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were present and also shared a meal.

The minister met with newly appointed party officials and engaged in discussions.

He further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already begun preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for 2026.

Based on the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, led by the BJP and its allies, aims to secure 100 constituencies.

“The BJP is confident of winning two seats here, Barpeta and Bhabanipur – Sorbhog constituency,” added Mallabaruah.

Meanwhile, regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, Minister Baruah urged the MP to clarify his stance on the matter.

“From the past few days, a major controversy has surrounded Gaurav Gogoi, with allegations surfacing about him having links with an enemy country. It is his responsibility to clear the air and respond to the allegations properly,” maintained Jayanta.