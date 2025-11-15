Palasbari residents decry lack of full-fledged hospital despite rapid growth

Palasbari, Nov 15: Despite being located close to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s constituency of Jalukbari, the Palasbari area continues to suffer from the lack of a well-equipped hospital. Local residents have long expressed their disappointment that essential healthcare facilities have not yet reached the expected standard.

Although various development works have been initiated in recent years, the absence of a modern hospital remains one of the most pressing concerns for the people of Palasbari and its adjoining areas. The local residents say that in cases of medical emergencies, they are often compelled to travel a long distance to Guwahati for treatment, which causes unnecessary hardship and delays in critical care.

“Palasbari is a fast-growing area with a rising population. It is disheartening that even after so many promises, we still do not have a full-fledged hospital with adequate doctors, modern equipment, and emergency services,” said a local resident of Palasbari.

Furthermore, while a hospital – the Jiakur Reserve Model Hospital under the Chhaygaon BPHC near Kukurmara in Kamrup district – was inaugurated in July 20, 2023, by Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, with assurances of services like normal delivery, OPD, immunisation, emergency care, and future X-ray and C-section capabilities, the facility still reportedly lacks sufficient staff and the promised services have not yet fully materialised.

Local residents allege that doctors are often absent from the model hospital, particularly during the night hours. Patients visiting the hospital late in the evening frequently find only a few nurses or attendants. This has left many residents questioning the purpose of inaugurating a model hospital that is yet to serve its intended purpose.

“During emergencies at night, we have no choice but to take our patients to Guwahati. It is painful that even after a new hospital building was inaugurated, it is still not properly staffed or equipped,” said a local youth of Jiakur village.

The people of the region have now urged upon the State government to take immediate steps to make the Jiakur Reserve Model Hospital fully operational with adequate doctors, nurses, and medical equipment. They have also demanded that a modern, well-equipped hospital should be established in the Palasbari area, ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all.

The local residents believe that such an initiative will not only ease the suffering of the local population but also mark a major step toward balanced regional development in south Kamrup, bringing long-awaited relief to thousands of families which are currently struggling for timely medical care.



