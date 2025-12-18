Pakistan spy probe: Radar data leak suspected, bail denied to retired IAF staffer

Tezpur, Dec 18: A retired Indian Air Force staffer from Assam, arrested earlier this week on charges of spying for Pakistan-based agencies, was produced before a Tezpur court on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Kulendra Sharma, a resident of Patiachuburi under Tezpur Sadar Police Station, was denied bail after police and the district administration opposed his release.

Sharma, who had completed the five-day police remand granted by the court on Sunday, was subsequently granted a further four-day extension of police custody.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barun Purakayastha said that based on information disclosed by the accused, multiple teams led by Tezpur Police would be sent to various locations across the country to gather further details on the alleged espionage network.

“As per the BNSS, if we are not satisfied with the information gathered, we will seek further police remand of the accused, which we are confident the court will grant, given the national security implications,” Purakayastha said.

Earlier in the day, public prosecutor Prayag Sarmah said forensic analysis of the mobile phone seized from Sharma had revealed “alarming details” about his alleged links with Pakistan-based handlers.

According to the prosecution, Sharma is accused of sending WhatsApp messages to Pakistan-based contacts using an Airtel SIM card.

“Investigators also found entries labelled “DISHA” and “DKSS FEEL” in a Redmi mobile phone, which intelligence agencies suspect may be coded references,” he told the press.

Police have also recovered an audio-visual clip related to radar systems. “Investigators suspect that Sharma may have shared sensitive information about radar installations not only from Assam but from other parts of the country as well,” prosecutor Sarmah said.

“A host of incriminating electronic devices and documents have been seized from his residence in Patiachuburi. The sharing of information related to radar systems is a serious allegation. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses,” Sarmah said.

Sharma had served at the Tezpur Air Force Station during his tenure with the Indian Air Force before retiring in 2002. After retirement, he was employed in the electronics department of Tezpur University.

Earlier, SSP Purakayastha had confirmed to The Assam Tribune that multiple electronic devices were seized during Sharma’s arrest on December 13.

Sharma’s arrest is part of a broader counter-intelligence crackdown over the past week, during which security agencies apprehended five suspected spies, including Sharma, along with four others from Arunachal Pradesh.