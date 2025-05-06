'Pakistan link' row: CM to seek clarity from Kharge, says SIT report ready

Guwahati, May 6: The political slugfest over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations linking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan took a fresh turn on Tuesday, with Sarma announcing his intent to seek clarity directly from the party’s national leadership.

Speaking to the press at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarma said he would request a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to question the party’s stance on the matter.

He claimed that the Assam unit of the Congress is not in a position to offer an official response.

“I will seek an appointment with Kharge to ask whether the son of a sitting Chief Minister can go to Pakistan for 15 days without the knowledge of the party or the central government — and whether that’s acceptable,” Sarma said.

He also alleged internal discord within the Congress on the issue. “There are two factions in the Congress — one, including Gaurav Gogoi, insists he has not visited Pakistan. The other, led by state Congress leaders, argues that visiting the neighbouring country is not a crime. In fact, their defence is exposing Gogoi more than I ever have,” Sarma said.

Challenging the national leadership of the Congress, Sarma said, “If Kharge and Rahul Gandhi believe that visiting Pakistan is not a crime, let them say so openly.”

The Chief Minister further informed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter has completed its investigation.

However, the findings would be released only after all formal documentation is obtained from foreign authorities.

“We are waiting for visa and passport copies from international agencies. Once the legal documentation is in place, the report will be made public. This process may take until September 10,” he said.

While there was no fresh response from Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, the Congress MP had earlier accused Sarma of politicising the issue by dragging his wife and children into it.

Gogoi had also questioned the delay in releasing the SIT’s findings, daring the government to make them public.

“The Congress is focused on serving the people — poor children, unemployed youth. Meanwhile, the state is failing in basic responsibilities — children don’t have textbooks, and families are being driven to desperation,” Gogoi had said earlier.