Painting of young artist from Mangaldai exhibited in world art event at Italy

Mangaldai, April 26: Coming as a big delight for art lovers of Assam, painting of a young artist from Mangaldai, Ajit Bania has been exhibited in a three day world art exhibition in Italy.

The painting of Ajit titled “old lady” is exhibited in the world’s most prestigious watercolor art exhibition called “ Fabriano in Acquarello-2023” held in Sala Borsa auditorium, Bolonga, Italy held from April 23 to 25. Ajit is the only artist from the state selected to participate in the event where artists and masters from altogether 80 countries across the globe took part for painting, demonstration, exhibition etc.

Talking to this correspondent an overwhelmed Ajit said , “I am excited as one of my paintings is exhibited in the world’s most prestigious watercolor art festival. Every artist knows about the importance of getting a chance to participate in an international event held by none other than a country like Italy, known as the heaven of art on the earth.” He said that he is the only artist from the state to get this opportunity.

“Every year paintings are selected by the international watercolor society (IWS) from different countries, dividing each country into four separate segments. I was selected by team leader Rajat Shubhra Bandopadhay amongst fifteen artists in India (North). As far as my information, I am the only artist from Assam to get this rare opportunity ”, he added.

The paintings of Ajit who is an alumnus (2014) of Guwahati art college has already been displayed or exhibited in several international art platforms including ‘Mostra internazionale d’arte, Italy’ , ‘ IWS water colour competition 2023, Germany ‘, ‘Jiwi international watercolor exhibition nights, Japan, 2021’, ‘International landscape watercolour exhibition 2021, Canada.’ etc . The outstanding art works of Ajit have also been recognized internationally which include –top 100 artists award celebrating the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the communist party of China, nomination award IWS Singapore, 2021, excellent award 2021, IWS International Young Artist Water Colour competition, Malaysia, appreciation certificate IWS, Iran 2022, global top 50 recognition awards global art connection watercolor exposition, France and Poland, 2022 and others.