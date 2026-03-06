Pahugarh waterbody in Sivasagar faces neglect, migratory birds at risk

SIVASAGAR, March 6: The historic Pahugarh, the 17th century aqua park, excavated by Ahom King Rudra Singha (1696-1714) as a part of the Rangpur capital complex, which invites thousands of migratory aquatic birds in the winter season, is desperately crying for biparental care now – from the government as well as the nature lovers – as the present scenario inside the important waterbody depicts.

The broken sluice gate this correspondent saw on a recent visit to the spot to control the flow of water from the inside of the ponds to the outer stream on the middle of the western bank shows the apathy of the Forest Department and its lack of concern for the rare species of migratory fowls that gather in incredible numbers in the pools for rest, and regaining vital energy they loose on their way coming from distant shores. The sluice gate might be destroyed by the unscrupulous fishermen to drain out the water so that fishing can be easy in the pools inside.

The water level in all the pools inside is receding fast as the water is flowing out, and the huge bird population will be left with no choice but to migrate to another waterbody. It is an urgent necessity to increase the water-bearing capacity of the Pohugarh ponds to increase the small fish population that the migratory birds feed on.

The nature conservation societies here are busy with planting trees on the Environment Day alone, it appears. They need to seriously consider conserving the ecological heritage of Sivasagar if it is to earn a place among the top tourist destinations of the country. Today’s tourists do not tour around architectural monuments alone, but seek a more serene atmosphere around lakes, forests, ponds, birds, and animals in the wilderness.

The regular winged visitors to this important water body are the greyleg geese, bar-headed geese, glossy ibis, pelicans, pochards, moorhens, various types of egrets, jakanas, adjutant storks, etc.

Though the Sivasagar district administration, through an order under Section 144 CrPC of 1973, prohibits illegal fishing, hunting, littering of garbage, and playing loud music inside Pohugarh, all of these go on clandestinely as there is no security arrangement around.

The rampant denudation of the green topsoil of the nearby Jerenga Pathar by earth-cutting excavators and dumpers of the unscrupulous contractors has already made the surroundings of the Pahugarh less attractive for the aquatic birds which feed on the green shoots, herbs, molasses and grass in the nearby fields.





By

Correspondent