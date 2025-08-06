Paharpur encroachment stalls relocation of 412 Laika families; Mising groups decry delay

Digboi, Aug 6: At times when the anti-immigrant move by the State government has been hailed widely, the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) and Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK) have expressed strong apprehension regarding the “stalled” relocation of the 412 families of Laika area at Paharpur under Lekhapani Forest Range of Digboi division in Tinsukia district.

According to the former vice president of the TMPK central committee, Mintu Raj Morang, the State government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has miserably failed to rehabilitate the displaced families as assured.

“The government has failed to relocate the families,” alleged the TMPK leader, adding, “Out of 572 families from Laika, 160 had received land, while 412 families continue to live in misery despite 166 hectares of land being earmarked by the government earlier in the Paharpur area.

“The entire process remains delayed and incomplete. Several families are still living in temporary camps waiting for relocation,” said Morang.

Meanwhile, sources with the forest department informed that out of the 166 hectares of Paharpur RF, 80 per cent have been encroached for tea cultivation for decades.

It is pertinent to add here that MK Yadav, Special Chief Secretary (Forest), also visited the encroached site at Paharpur RF and took stock of the situation earlier in June 2025.

Sources revealed that the failure of the forest department to evict the encroached reserve forest (RF) land has impeded the proposed relocation process for almost four years.

Significantly, multiple local tribal student unions and organisations from the Naga community had strongly opposed the rehabilitation of Laika families in Paharpur, citing ethnic rights, demographic impact, and legal provisions under the Assam Land & Revenue Regulation, 1886.

They had warned that it would disrupt social cohesion, provoke inter-community strife, and violate land and forest regulations.

In October 2023, multiple student unions and local organisations, including Tangsa, Sema, Sonowal Kachari, and others, publicly denounced the government’s e-tender for development works (boundary walls, housing, water supply, etc.) in Paharpur RF, stating it was arbitrary and ignored ethnic land rights. They had also demanded the immediate cancellation of the tender.





