Padma Awards 2023: Three from Assam get selected for prestigious award

Guwahati, Jan 26: With the recent declaration of Padma Awards 2023 by the Government of India, three from Assam were also chosen for the prestigious Padma awards for the year.

The list released by Ministry of Home Affairs on January 25, the awardees selected includes Hemoprova Chutia for Art , Hem Chandra Goswami for Art, and Ramkuiwangbe Jene for Social Work.

They were selected in recognition of their respective contributions in the fields of art and social work.

Padma Awards is one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

For the year 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards. The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.







