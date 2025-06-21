Pabitra Margherita slams Gaurav Gogoi as ‘letter-writing MP’, questions his ground level engagement

Jorhat, June 21: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita took a direct swipe at Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, calling him the “letter-writing MP” during a public meeting held in Teok constituency, Jorhat, on Friday. The meeting was held as a part of celebrations of 11 years of the BJP government at the Centre.

Addressing a gathering in Lahdoigarh, Margherita strongly criticised Gogoi’s style of functioning, accusing him of relying solely on official letters to address public grievances rather than visiting the affected areas.

“He writes letters about every issue, but does he ever visit? Just sending letters to officials is not enough. People here call him the ‘letter-writing MP’ because they never see him on the ground,” Margherita said.

The Union Minister said he received several applications from locals, including teachers of Rongdoi School, highlighting issues in education and infrastructure.

“These are concerns that require personal attention. An MP should come, assess the ground reality, and act, not just dispatch letters from a distance,” he added.

Margherita questioned Gogoi’s absence from areas like Lahdoigarh and other parts of the constituency.

“If I can come here and talk to the people directly, why can’t their elected MP? Governance is not about paperwork, it's about presence,” he remarked.

While highlighting the BJP’s achievements over the past year, Margherita also noted the party's recent electoral success in the region.

“Despite Congress fielding one of its top leaders from here, the BJP and its allies won all 40 ZP seats in Jorhat Loksabha constituency. That speaks volumes,” he said.

The Union Minister’s remarks were part of a larger outreach effort marking 11 years of BJP rule at the Centre, aimed at showcasing development work and addressing grassroots concerns directly.