Pabitra Margherita, Sarbananda Sonowal likely to be inducted in Modi’s cabinet

Guwahati, June 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita and Lok Sabha MP elect Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam are likely to be inducted into Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

According to reports, Pabitra Margherita is likely to get a ministerial berth in the central government as Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. Sarbananda Sonowal, who was serving as Union Minister in Modi’s cabinet, is likely to be re-inducted into Modi’s cabinet.

This comes after Margherita and Sonowal were spotted attending a tea meeting at the residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg along with other prominent BJP figures.

It is further learned that Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to be re-inducted into Modi’s cabinet along with Margherita and Sonowal, taking the toll to three from the Northeast.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath for the third consecutive time on Sunday at 7.15 pm. He will be the second prime minister to be sworn in for the third term after Jawaharlal Nehru.