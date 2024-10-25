Pabitra Margherita calls for boosting sericulture production in NE

Jorhat, Oct 25: The Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita has stressed upon strengthening sericulture farming in the north-eastern region to boost production and engage communities.

Margherita, while delivering the keynote address at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute (CMER&TI), at Lahdoigarh on the outskirts of Jorhat, on Thursday, emphasised employing more field assistants to raise awareness and motivate locals.

He also urged developing Muga and Eri cluster-based villages and engaging youth in Eri culture to revitalise the industry and called for establishing advanced laboratories and introducing crop insurance to safeguard stakeholders. The Minister also suggested exploring the National Livelihood Mission for support, enhancing mulberry production in the State, and protecting indigenous weavers and to strengthen all stake- holders in the textile sector.

Margherita highlighted the role of the institute in promoting Muga silk, a Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged product and its significance for the cultural identity of Assam. The Minister lauded the Institute for its work in further enhancing India's position as a global leader in Vanya silk.

He also lauded the Assam State Sericulture department for effectively disseminating the technologies developed by CMER&TI to the beneficiaries and assured continued support to the sericulture farmers in the State.

Assam Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Sericulture, Urkhao Gwara Brahma, Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who were distinguished guests on the occasion, also addressed the gathering. Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was amongst the dignitaries present at the function.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, P Sivakumar, Member-Secretary, Central Silk Board, emphasized the pivotal role played by CMER&TI in supporting and advancing country's sericulture sector over the last 25 years. He appreciated the efforts of the institute in preserving Muga and Eri silk traditions and empowering rural communities through innovation and capacity building.

Dr Kartik Neog, Director, CMER&TI, spoke about the institute's 25-year legacy of innovation, development of over 25 technologies and its continued commitment to overcome challenges such as climate change and market competition.

On the occasion, a special documentary showcasing the institute's 25-year journey, its research achievements and contribution in the sericulture sector was released followed by the release of a souvenir 25 Years of Excellence highlighting the significant achievements of the institute.

A special postal stamp too was issued in collaboration with India Post and a book Golden Threads: A Guide to Muga Post Cocoon Technology was also released in the event. Further, the technology licence for Muga Cocoon Cooking Formulation was handed over to 'Acheng Innovation and Research Private Limited,' which is a significant step in technology commercialisation.

In the programme, another significant development took place with the launching of a groundbreaking commercial loose-egg production technology in Eri culture. This innovation empowers seri-entrepreneurs, promotes sustainable and large-scale Eri silk production across the country.

Earlier, an exhibition stall and the gallery showcasing the history of the institute, showcasing the rich 25-year journey of innovation and progress of the institute was inaugurated.