Paban Kumar Borthakur appointed chairman of Assam RERA

Guwahati, Mar 16: Paban Kumar Borthakur, senior bureaucrat currently serving as Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, has been appointed as the Chairman of Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Friday.

Borthakur will assume the charge of RERA as the chairman from April 1, 2024, after completing his tenure as the Chief Secretary.

“Pursuant to Section 20, 21 & 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Clause 19 (3) and 19 (4) of the Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017 and in pursuance of Clause 19 (5) of the said Rules, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint [Paban Kumar Borthakur] as Chairman of the Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority with effect from 01.04.2024,” a government notification reads.