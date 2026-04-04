Owaisi’s entry heats up Assam poll battle; BJP, Congress trade barbs

Guwahati, April 4: The campaign visit of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in support of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has intensified an already charged political atmosphere in Assam, triggering sharp reactions from both the BJP and the Congress.

Addressing an election rally on Saturday while campaigning for the AIUDF candidate in Chenga, Owaisi made a strong pitch for his AIUDF’s prospects and took aim at both the ruling and opposition camps.

“If all the AIUDF candidates win, then neither Himanta Biswa Sarma nor anyone from Congress will become the next Chief Minister. The upcoming CM will be from our community, an MLA from AIUDF,” Owaisi said.

He also raised the issue of justice in the case of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, targeting the State government.

“Before breaking our spine, first tell us what happened to the justice of Zubeen Garg. If Ajmal comes to power, even he will get justice,” he said.

Emphasising the long-standing presence of minority communities, Owaisi added, “We have been living here for 150 years and will continue to live here.”

His remarks drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accused the Congress of enabling divisive politics.

“Congress has brought Owaisi to Assam to disrupt the social atmosphere and weaponise the population of illegal infiltrators,” Sarma alleged after a campaign rally at Mahmora LAC.

“Because of such speeches, illegal Bangladesh nationals residing in the state will no longer fear holding weapons against Assamese people. We have been condemning this, but Congress has never demanded action against such forces,” he added.

The Congress, however, hit back at both the BJP and Owaisi.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi alleged a tacit understanding between the BJP and AIMIM.

“Owaisi is Amit Shah’s ‘B-team’. Since the Chief Minister could not gain politically from Ajmal alone, BJP has brought in Owaisi through Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Gogoi claimed.

Earlier, during his campaign in Dhubri, Owaisi had launched a sharp attack on the Congress, calling it the ‘A-team’ of the BJP and accusing it of losing credibility among voters, further sharpening the political contest in Lower Assam.