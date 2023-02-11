Overloaded and old vehicles flout traffic rules in Bajali, damage link roads

Bajali, Feb 11: Overloaded vehicles including the old ones carrying bamboo, sand and other raw materials have become a cause of concern for commuters in Bajali, Assam.

Locals alleged that the authorities concerned are not taking strict measures against the erring drivers who are openly flouting the traffic rules and they are not even questioned by the transport department or the traffic police.

While speaking to media, Hemanta Talukdar, Central president of Hindu Parishad said, "It has become difficult to drive on the road especially when the heavily-loaded trucks, dumpers carrying bamboos and sands cross by.”

"Earlier, to prevent the rising level of pollution, the Transport Department has decided to put a ban on vehicles older than 15 years. However, there is no proper monitoring system to keep a check on the old vehicles which is also causing a lot of pollution in the region,” he added.

Talukdar also highlighted that overloaded trucks carrying goods, sands for construction work is causing heavy damage to internal link roads which are being used to avoid tax barriers.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that many heavy vehicles also do not adhere to norms on pollution control as black smoke emitted by them can cause serious respiratory problems for the public.

A local resident said, “Although officials of the district transport office sometimes come to Pathsala to check bikers those who were not wearing helmets, but they forget to check documents of overloaded and old dumpers and trucks."

"According to the Assam Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2022, over 15 years old vehicles, damaged vehicles, vehicles without fitness certificate, etc should be scrapped through Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in a scientific manner. It's a shame on the transport department, that they can't control it," said another local resident.